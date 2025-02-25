MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after buying an additional 73,336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.06.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,223.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,374.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,875.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,960.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

