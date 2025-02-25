Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,298 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565,226 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,692,000 after buying an additional 2,803,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,886 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,922,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,377,000 after purchasing an additional 648,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

