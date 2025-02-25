Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.38.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $430,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,325.91. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $1,818,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,275.35. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,768 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD opened at $183.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.95. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.25 and a 12-month high of $201.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

