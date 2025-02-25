Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,127 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

