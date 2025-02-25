Mengis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 274,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

GSLC opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $97.82 and a 52 week high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

