Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCD. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000.
abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance
BCD stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $34.31.
About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF
The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).
