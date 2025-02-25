Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 497 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VUG stock opened at $411.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

