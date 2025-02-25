Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 63,598 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 204.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,598 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

