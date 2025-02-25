Medical Stocks To Watch Now – February 25th

Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, Tempus AI, Boston Scientific, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies primarily operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. These stocks are influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, technological advances, and overall trends in healthcare demand, often attracting investors interested in the potential growth of the medical industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $19.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $900.83. 2,953,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,057. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $803.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $847.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded down $12.05 on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,471,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,145,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.15 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $6.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,685,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.52 and a 200-day moving average of $559.70. The stock has a market cap of $418.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $3.53 on Tuesday, hitting $97.20. 15,842,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,208,387. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.89. Walmart has a one year low of $58.18 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $780.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM traded down $10.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.87. 20,891,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,731,563. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

BSX traded down $5.36 on Tuesday, hitting $99.03. 9,769,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $107.17.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.71. 5,195,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85.

