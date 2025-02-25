McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert Sells 10,459 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. The trade was a 69.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,889,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,390. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

