Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran Buys 6,000 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $323,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,103.26. This represents a 17.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

