Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.15 and last traded at $93.52. 8,274,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 12,867,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Melius initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,778. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

