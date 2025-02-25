Marshall Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,058,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 430,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $128,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 25,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $349.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $357.15. The company has a market capitalization of $649.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

