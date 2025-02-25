Mark Zachary Gupta Purchases 1,000 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.12.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
