MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 11.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.31. 23,885,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 33,872,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 5.76.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,104.40. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,086 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of MARA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in MARA by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MARA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

