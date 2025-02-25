Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Up 9.6% – Here’s Why

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.73 and last traded at C$24.35. 291,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 186,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.70.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MFI

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 10.4 %

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.76%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.