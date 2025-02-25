MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

MAG Silver Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $148,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

