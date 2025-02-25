Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 1300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$280.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.28.

Insider Transactions at Madison Pacific Properties

In other Madison Pacific Properties news, insider Madison Venture Corporation purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,205.00. 75.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada.

