Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $368.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $480.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

