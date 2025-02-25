Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $63,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,859 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $658.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $647.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $492.71 and a one year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

