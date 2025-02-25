Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $70 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,072 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $70,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,445. This trade represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total value of $82,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,330.68. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,261. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

NBIX opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.