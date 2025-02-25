Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $148.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $148,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 830,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 673,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,262,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,316 shares of company stock worth $2,332,393. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.27. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

