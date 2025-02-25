Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $123.74 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,131 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Equity Residential worth $123,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. StockNews.com raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $384,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,634.42. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

