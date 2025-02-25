Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 7,670 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of EMCOR Group worth $109,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in EMCOR Group by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $390.43 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.06 and a 1 year high of $545.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $463.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.38. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

