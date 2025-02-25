Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13,948.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180,163 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $87,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,820 shares of company stock worth $39,938,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

