Longbow Finance SA Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GM opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

