Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117,736 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lockheed Martin worth $161,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 79.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $439.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.90 and its 200 day moving average is $527.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

