LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.316-1.329 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. LivaNova also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.650-3.750 EPS.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of LIVN opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $43.15 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 115.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,546.78. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

