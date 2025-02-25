Lincluden Management Ltd. Lowers Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,831 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 862.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,172 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in UDR by 8,460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after acquiring an additional 368,087 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 1,665.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 348,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.82, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.