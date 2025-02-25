Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 0.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Diageo by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 0.2 %

DEO opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $105.72 and a 12 month high of $154.71.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

