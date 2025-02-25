Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $15.64 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises about 1.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 53,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEP opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

BEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

