Lincluden Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at $41,589.68. This represents a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of COLD opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

