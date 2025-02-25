LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,370,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 982,008 shares.The stock last traded at $7.56 and had previously closed at $7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, Director Robert Bessler sold 75,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,424,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,330.38. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,817,000 after buying an additional 235,316 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,136,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 184,896 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 367,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 111,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 297,723 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

