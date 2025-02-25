Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 226,760 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Creative Planning lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 473.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 68,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

