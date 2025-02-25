Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel Sells 194 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lennox International Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LII opened at $609.81 on Tuesday. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $445.63 and a one year high of $682.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.68.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennox International from $674.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 70,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lennox International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 78,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Lennox International by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

