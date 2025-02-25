Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD lessened its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $481,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000.50. This represents a 11.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,790 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $81,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,431.50. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,657 shares of company stock valued at $33,868,724 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Lemonade Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.15.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

