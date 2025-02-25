Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.34) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 295 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 267 ($3.37).
In other news, insider John Kingman purchased 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £1,646.80 ($2,078.24). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £2,470.78 ($3,118.10). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,880 shares of company stock valued at $658,614. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
