Latham Group (SWIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Latham Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $85.14 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Latham Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SWIM opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $741.12 million, a PE ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 22,191 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $185,072.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,113.86. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

