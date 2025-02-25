L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,904,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 90,370 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $199.89 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

