Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.080 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 25.0 %

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,389,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

