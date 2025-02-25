Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 50,349 shares.The stock last traded at $24.57 and had previously closed at $24.63.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Kovitz Core Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Kovitz Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

