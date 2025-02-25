Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.160-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.0 million-$625.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $652.3 million. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.200-5.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $12.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

