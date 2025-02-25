Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

