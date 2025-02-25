KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $737.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $710.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.85. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $609.40 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

