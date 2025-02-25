Kinetik (KNTK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $434.63 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kinetik Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.89.
Kinetik Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinetik
Kinetik Company Profile
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kinetik
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.