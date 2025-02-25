Kinetik (KNTK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $434.63 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinetik Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.89.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kinetik from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinetik from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

