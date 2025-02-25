Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

