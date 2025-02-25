Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Shares Up 60% – Here’s Why

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report) rose 60% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 106,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 109,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kincora Copper Trading Up 60.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About Kincora Copper

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

