Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,040,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,459,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,420. This trade represents a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.49 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

