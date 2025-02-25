Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.22.

KEYS stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,448. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.18). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at $19,779,302.12. This trade represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $758,511.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,113.04. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,815. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

