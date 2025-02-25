Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 130,774 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $101,923.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,725.60. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,815. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.22.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $173.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.60. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

